Michael Portillo visits Preston with BBC series Great British Railway Journeys to find out about suffragette Edith Rigby

On a visit to Preston as part of BBC series Great British Railway Journeys Michael Portillo reveals the city’s station is a favourite.

The broadcaster was in Lancashire to find out about suffragette Edith Rigby and the Dick, Kerr Ladies, one of Britain’s earliest and most successful women’s football teams.

In episode one of series 10 the former MP said: “I have arrived at one of my favourite stations in Northern England. Glorious, massive Preston.”

Michael goes on to interview Gail Newsham, author of In a League of Their Own, a book on the history of the Dick, Kerr Ladies.

He also enjoys a kick about with today’s Preston North End Ladies on Moor Park, in the shadow of Deepdale’s terraces, where the Dick, Kerr Ladies made history.

Before his visit to Preston Michael breaks his journey at Leyland Train Station to meet members of Hutton and Howick Women’s Institute (WI).

It was the first WI to be created in Lancashire and boasts suffragette Edith Rigby as a founder member.

Michael helps to make some pink fabric flowers, then joins the chorus for women’s suffrage.

He also discusses Edith and her cause with members of the WI including president Judith Beeston who leads a walking tour from Winckley Square, where Edith lived for much of her life.

The episode of Michael Portillo’s Great British Railway Journeys first aired on Monday, February 4 on BBC Two but it is nowavailable 24/7 on iPlayer