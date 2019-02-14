Men captured on CCTV cameras digging through rubbish bags outside Preston home

Have your say

Three men were caught on CCTV cameras digging through rubbish bins outside a home in Preston.

The rubbish bags, from a home in Ribbleton Lane, had been found ripped open at the corner of Hermon Street and Plungington Road.

In a statement from Preston City Council a spokesman said that the incident had happened in early February.

They said: “The CCTV images clearly show three men arrived with the bags and begin to rifle through the contents.

“If you can identify the men involved please private message (PM) us or email wastemanagement@preston.gov.uk – please don’t name them on social media as this could hinder any future action.”