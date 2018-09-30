Man with black eye and bloodstains on clothes missing from Preston

An injured man seen with bloodstains on his clothes has gone missing.

James Lee, 28, was reported missing from the Bartle area of Preston. He was last seen at 9PM on Saturday, heading towards Catforth.

He was wearing a white bloodstained jumper, grey tracksuit trousers, a grey cap and trainers. He has a cut on his face and a black eye.

People have been warned not to approach him. Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the log number 1611 of September 29.