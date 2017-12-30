Man charged with Christmas Day murder

Have your say

A man arrested in Preston has now been charged with the murder of Mohammed Aftab on Christmas Day.

Jason Byrnes, 26, of Waithlands Road, Rochdale has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Mohammed Aftab.

Byrnes is appearing before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today - Saturday, December 30.

At around 8.15am on Monday, December 25 police were called after the body of a 21-year-old man was found on Dyehouse Lane in Rochdale.

Officers attended and a murder investigation was launched.

The man, who has since been formally identified as Mohammed Aftab, was found with multiple head injuries and stab wounds to the neck.