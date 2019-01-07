Man arrested on suspicion of firearm offence after porch window shot in Preston

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after the window of a house in Preston was shot at.

Police were called at around 8.25am on Friday to reports of criminal damage to a house on Garstang Road. A firearm, believed to be a handgun, had been fired at the porch window of the address, police said.

It is believed to have happened at around 11.45pm the day before.

Lancashire officers, assisted by Greater Manchester Police, today arrested a man from Cheadle on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage at an address in Stockport. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 quoting log 0268 of January 4, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.