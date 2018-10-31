M6 traffic at standstill between junctions 30 and 31 for Preston after man is seen 'hanging over a bridge'

Have your say

Traffic came to a standstill on the M6 this morning after a man was seen 'hanging over a bridge'.

Police managed to talk to the man and bring him to safety.

Motorists were at standstill at around 10.30am as police dealt with an incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “A man has been hanging over the bridge.

“An officer has attended. There was a bit of a negotiation that has gone on and he has been brought to safety.

“We got the first call at 9.50am and he was brought to safety at 10.55am.”

Following the incident traffic between junctions 30 and 31 on the M6 was released on northbound and southbound carriageways.

In a statement North West Motorway Police said: “Traffic is now being released, thanks for your patience, have a safe onward journey.”