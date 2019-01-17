Love Letters From Blackpool returns to Preston for comedy night for disability community

Have your say

Hit theatre show Love Letters From Blackpool is returning to Preston for a special performance for the city’s disability community.

Promoter Garry Cook has organised the performance to allow people with disabilities to experience live comedy.

The special daytime performance of Ruth E Cockburn’s show will be held in an accessible venue - Disability Equality NW on Church Street.

If the event is successful, Garry will put on more accessible shows alongside the others he organises across the city.

Garry said: “I put in a huge amount of effort in organising these shows, often bringing internationally renowned performers to Lancashire - an area they would otherwise never come to.

“As part of this work I also try to engage with different communities and this show is a huge step forward in doing that. My vision is to get people coming to shows who have never been to a live performance for years and years.

“Mel Close, Disability Equality NW’s chief executive, has been really receptive to this idea and has been kind enough to let us user her venue for the show.”

Love Letters From Blackpool uses songs, recorded interviews, found love letters, poetry and stories to tell this poignant comedy tale.

Cockburn is coming to Disability Equality NW on Tuesday, Jan 22 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £5 on the door or they can bought from WeGotTickets.com

This acclaimed show had a hugely successful run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival – at the Summerhall venue.