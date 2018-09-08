Little girl and baby missing from Preston

A little girl and a baby are missing from Preston.

Suria Ganhao, four, and Leticia Almond, three months, were last seen at about 2pm on Friday, September 7 getting into a dark coloured

Leticia Almond

Vauxhall Corsa in St Anne’s Street.

Police believe the children are with their parents Sonia Duarte, 37, and Johnathan Almond, 30, and there are concerns for their welfare.

Sgt James Hesketh, of Preston Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Suria and Leticia and I would urge anyone who sees anyone matching their description or who knows where they might be to get in touch.

"I would also ask the parents to contact us if they see this appeal to let us know the children are okay.”

Sonia Duarte

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1097 of September 7.