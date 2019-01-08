Life drawing classes to launch at Preston's Plau Gin and Beer House

Have your say

Life drawing sessions are due to launch at Plau Gin and Beer House in Preston.

Organisers have called for models to come forward for the sessions which are to take place on Monday evenings.

The initial six-week course is organised by Hannah Browne with a start date yet to be announced.

Introducing the life drawing workshops Hannah said: “A very casual and relaxed forum, this is not a taught session.

“All levels of drawing experience are welcome and encouraged to participate.

"Basic materials will be provided including drawing boards, paper, pencils and rubbers however please feel free to bring your own sketchbooks and mediums if these are what you prefer to work with.

“Photography will not be permitted.

“Sessions will begin at 7pm prompt, once the model has disrobed there can be no further admittance, participants are encouraged to arrive at 6.45pm to avoid disappointment.

“Drawing will then continue until 8pm when we take a 30 minute break and light refreshment will be provided.

"The session will continue again until 9.30pm, when afterwards there will be chance to view each other’s work and discuss.

“Plau stays open until midnight so feel free to prop up the bar afterwards.”

Entry to the session is £10 on the door. The fee goes towards payment for the model, materials and refreshment. Sessions are intended to run for six weeks but may continue for longer depending on popularity.