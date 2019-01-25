Legendary Preston nightclub to reopen this Easter

For one night only this Easter, legendary Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo’s will reopen.

Known to generations as as the city’s ‘Ultimate Discotheque’, now a reunion event is planned for Thursday, April 18, to re-live the sights and sounds of 1990 to 2004.

Clubbers inside Tokyo Jo's in October 2001

More than 3,200 people have joined a Facebook memories page for the club, which prompted former Tokes bar man Brian Hudson to organise the event at Evoque, which now occupies the Church Street site.

Since tickets have been released, interest has been shown from people now living in the USA and Hong Kong.

The organisers said: “The time has come for the hugely anticipated Tokyo Jo’s reunion.

“Being held in the same building now known as Evoque, at the start of this year’s Easter weekend, you will be able to enjoy dancing the night away and reminiscing about the ‘top bar’, ‘the iconic bridge’, sticky carpets and all the fun and frolics from back in the day - including many falls down the stairs.

“We have a DJ line-up with some of the original Tokes guys who entertained you through the nineties and early noughties, and PA’s performing some of the massive dance hits.

“You will be treated to some of the classic drinks served through the years and a night of chart and party dance anthems from the era of Tokyo Jo’s 1990-2004.”

Five hundred Early Bird Tickets are available at £5 each with a £1 booking fee. Once these have gone, general sale tickets will be available at £7 plus booking fee.

Doors open at 9pm.

Visit: www.skiddle.com