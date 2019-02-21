Last chance to climb St Walburge’s Church Spire in Preston at night

Have your say

Winter excursions climbing to the top of the UKs highest parish church spire in Preston are drawing to a close.

The Spire at Night event evenings at St Walburge’s Church are finishing this Saturday.

One of Preston’s most famous landmarks has been open to the general public for panoramic views over Christmas and the New Year.

Now a spokesman for the church has warned that there is only one last chance for residents to climb to the top of the 309ft spire at night time this season.

“This Saturday is the last occasion that we are holding The Spire at Night,” said Sanam Ogden, restoration project manager at The Victorian Roman Catholic church.

“On a clear night visitors will have a excellent view of Preston, and the surrounding countryside as far as Blackpool.

“The tower contains a single bell of 1.5 tonnes cast by Mears and Stainbank of Whitechapel which is the heaviest swinging bell in Lancashire.

“It is the third tallest spire in the United Kingdom, and is the tallest on a parish church.

“The times of access are 7.30pm to 8.30pm and donations are requested to assist in the maintenance of this magnificent structure.

“After the ascent visitors will be invited to enjoy refreshments.”

The steeple at St Walburge’s is made from limestone sleepers which originally carried the nearby Preston and Longridge Railway, giving the spire a red tint during sunset.

Tickets are £8.50. Proceeds go to maintaining the spire.