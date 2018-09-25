Lanes open again after car overturns in M6 crash

A car which ended up on its roof after a crash on the M6 has now been moved to the hard shoulder.

Three lanes have now been reopened on the Southbound carriageway between J32 and J31A.

North West Motorway Police said that three people suffered minor injuries in the crash between the trio of cars which happened today at around 3.30pm.

The crash took place between junction 32 at the M55, junction 32 at the Broughton Interchange and junction 31 on the A59 Preston New Road.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There are delays of an hour on approach, as well as delays of 50 minutes on the M55 eastbound from J3."