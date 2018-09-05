Lancashire teacher banned for sending lewd emails to pupil

A Lancashire teacher who emailed a pupil with repeated references to her breast size using the term 'iddybiddytittycommittee' has been banned from the profession.

David Fishwick bombarded the youngster with messages of a sexualised nature.

The 25-year-old science teacher admitted sending a series of emails to the girl despite her asking him to stop on several occasions.

Fishwick sent many of the messages to the girl during the Easter holidays from his personal computer.

A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) disciplinary panel found his behaviour was "more likely than not sexually motivated" and found "his behaviour had fallen “significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".

Examples of Fishwick's messages were read to the panel. They included; "You're just beautiful on the inside and out", "I know what girls are like, they think anything that is a B or a C is small", "Well I adore you" and "Wish I could give you a hug without it being weird".

Fishwick continued to message the girl despite her numerous requests to him to stop.

He had taught at St Christopher's CE High School in Accrington from September 2015 to June 2017.

The panel heard he made "persistent enquiries" about the girl's sexual experience and references to her breast size, “including repeated mentions of ‘iddybittytittycommittee’.”

He accepted the messages amounted to unacceptable professional conduct but denies they were sexually motivated.

The panel said Fishwick should be banned from teaching for a minimum of five years.

The panel also finds that the conduct of Mr Fishwick “fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".

Alan Meyrick, chairman of the panel, wrote in his judgement: "I have to determine whether the imposition of a prohibition order is proportionate and in the public interest. In considering that for this case, I have considered the overall aim of a prohibition order, which is to protect pupils and to maintain public confidence in the profession.

"I have considered the extent to which a prohibition order in this case would achieve that aim taking into account the impact that it will have on the individual teacher.

"I have also asked myself whether or not a less intrusive measure, such as the published finding of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute, would itself be sufficient to achieve the overall aim.

"I have to consider whether the consequences of such a publication are themselves sufficient. I have considered therefore whether or not prohibiting Mr Fishwick, and the impact that will have on him, is proportionate."