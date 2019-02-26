Lancashire-born cook is through to MasterChef knockout round to compete for place in semi finals

A talented Lancashire-born cook has her sights set on the MasterChef crown.

Sarah Dugdale has beaten off the competition, getting through the quarter finals, to compete in Knockout Week.

If she is successful in the round which airs in early March, she will win a place in the semi finals.

Sarah, 56, who went to Winckley Square Convent Grammar School in Preston, says one of her menus which was inspired by the Lancashire coast helped get her through the competition.

Originally from Lytham St Annes, in episode five which is now on iPlayer, Sarah was banging the drum for her coastal heritage.

She impressed food critic Grace Dent with her starter of scallops and her main course of seafood chowder with Lytham shrimps.

Sarah said: “That menu went down quite well and got me through another heat. I talk about my background.

“Grace Dent loved my food and it made me think well actually I can cook and I think I will do something with this.

“I’m delighted to be a part of MasterChef. It’s the most nerve-racking thing I have ever done in my life.

“There were thousands of entries. There was quite a lengthy interview process which goes on over a period of time.

“You had to send in pictures of food and video clips, there was an interview then you have to go and cook for them.”

Sarah, emboldened by her experience on MasterChef, now wants to start her own business hosting pop up restaurants.

Sarah’s menu in episode five was inspired by her youth living by the Lancashire coast.

She said: “This menu has been inspired from my love of seafood and my home town of Lytham on the Lancashire coast.”

To start Sarah, a child of 12 who learnt to cook at a young age, made scallops with Lancashire smoked bacon and leek black pudding, diced crispy chorizo, rocket salad, roquito pepper pearls and an avocado puree.

For the main course she made seafood chowder with Lytham shrimps, Lancashire cheese and sweet corn scone with homemade butter. It was served with a glass of Chablis wine.