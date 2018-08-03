Krakow Deli in Preston faces changes to alcohol license after crime and anti-social behaviour concerns

A deli in Preston is facing changes to its alcohol license after concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour.

At a hearing authorities ruled that Krakow on New Hall Lane would not have its license to sell booze revoked but it would the licence conditions modified instead.

Lancashire County Council Trading Standards Service had requested that the premises licence be revoked but Preston City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee decided against it at the meeting on Thursday, August 2.

Licensing manager at Preston City Council, Mike Thorpe said: “The Sub-Committee were very concerned about the criminal activity at the premises but noted that the current licence holder had only taken control of the premises in April 2018 and no further incidents had been reported since that time.

“The Sub-Committee were not convinced that the new operator was still linked to previous operators but were concerned about anti-social behaviour and littering in the area caused by street drinkers obtaining alcohol from three New Hall Lane.

“The additional conditions will assist in tackling this problem and precise details will be available when the formal decision notice has been issued by the council.”

Trading Standards had brought the case forward after they found the shop had sold illegal tobacco in ten incidents between 2015 and 2017.

Police also submitted representations during the five-hour hearing in support of the application citing a history of poor management of the premises.

The Council’s Environmental Protection team also submitted representations on the grounds that the prevention of public nuisance licensing objective was not being promoted at the premises evidenced by littering and anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of the premises, and in particular in an area to the rear of Rosebud car park.

The premises licence holder Pol Smak Limited was represented by Forrest Solicitors.