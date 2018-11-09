Korean restaurant KimJi announces opening night in Preston

Have your say

A Korean restaurant coming to Preston has announced its opening night.

KimJi in Winckley Street will swing open its doors to the public on Saturday, November 10.

The eatery will be the first in the city to offer up Korean cuisine.

Chef and businessman Sam Chen, 29, is behind the new venture, KimJi.

Sam, says there were a number of reasons behind his decision to open the place.

“Korean food is very popular at the moment,” he said.

“It’s quite trendy with all the health benefits and I wanted to pick up on that.”

Foodies took to Facebook to welcome the new eating house.

Catherine Roberts said: “There’s loads of Korean Restaurant in Manchester and finally there will be one in Preston.”

KimJi will have the space to host at least 45 customers in one sitting.

Sam says it will open for lunch and dinner six days a week from Tuesdays through until Sundays.