International DJs and TV star coming to Preston for this summer's Prestfest and Preston Rocks

Stars from the TV and music world have been secured to headline two major events on Preston’s Flag Market this summer.

From midday on Saturday, June 22, TV personality Mark Wright will take to the stage for Preston Rocks, a fashion-focused display with live music.

Judge Jules



Then from 6.30pm to 11.30pm, international DJs David Morales, Judge Jules and Felix Da Housecat will turn the area into a concert arena for Presfest, with the help of well-known local DJ’s including Mark Freejack and Chris Hunter.



Both events are free to attend, and are aimed at encouraging people into the city centre and supporting businesses.



Mark Whittle from Preston Business Improvement District (BID) said: “Working in support of the city’s leisure and retail businesses, we’ve put together two huge events to promote our city and its businesses, bringing together thousands of people to celebrate our award-winning offer”.



Former TOWIE and Surprise Surprise star Mark Wright, who’s visited Preston before said: “I love the city, it’s a lively and friendly place, I am looking forward to joining everyone on June 22 to show the people of Preston some of the hottest looks for guys and girls this spring”.

DJ David Morales



Andrew Forster from ‘Preston at Night’, the BID group which is staging Prestfest said: “Last year’s event was great, we’ve been working together to make this year’s event stronger by strengthening the line-up and bringing in some credible international DJ’s for a huge show.



“We’re looking forward to a great night and would encourage people to get along to Prestfest and enjoy Preston.”



Preston Rocks is being sponsored by St George’s Shopping Centre.



Centre Manager Andrew Stringer added: ‘We are delighted to once again be part Preston Rocks, a headline event for the city.

Mel C at last year's Prestfest



“The brands under our roof are perfect for this event, with a vibrant, fashion-forward style and we are confident visitors will see something for them in the show. We look forward to welcoming event-goers into St George’s to meet friends, shop for the outfits showcased during the show and grab a bite to eat.”



Preston Rocks is free to attend for all members of the family.



Prestfest requires a ticket,which are available to reserve by visiting: Prestfest2019.co.uk. Tickets for over 18s only.