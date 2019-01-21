Inquest into death of Gareth Roberts adjourned at family’s request

Have your say

An inquest into the death of Gareth Roberts who died after an altercation in Fulwood has been adjourned at the family’s request.

Mr Roberts, 36, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital on Saturday, January 13, 2018 with serious head injuries, but later died.

At the time police arrested a man, 37, and a woman, 36, on suspicion of murder but later released both with no further action.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of Mr Roberts’ death as traumatic head, face and neck injuries.

Mr Roberts' inquest was due to take place at Preston Coroner's Court this morning but the date was pushed back to July 19.