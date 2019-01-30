Indian curry house Tiger Belly opens in Ashton-on Ribble

Have your say

A new Indian curry house has swung open its doors in Ashton-on Ribble.

Mo Kamal opened Tiger Belly on Blackpool Road on Monday, January 22.

He was previously a chef at Tiger Tiger in Preston but now he has taken the step to open his own takeaway.

In a statement posted on the Tiger Belly Facebook page Mo said: “I am excited to announce my new business venture.

“As I have worked in the restaurant and catering industry for almost 20 years I hold s strong passion and knowledge which I have gained.

“Thankfully now I am able to bring the flavours that I have personally developed over the years and can share with you.”