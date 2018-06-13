Hunt underway for wanted man Robert Lee Irvine, 38, from Preston

Have your say

The hunt is on for a wanted man from Preston.

Police have issued an appeal for the whereabouts of Robert Lee Irvine, aged 38.

He is wanted in connection with a theft from a Mercedes car on Lovat Road in Preston in October 2017 and failing to comply with a post-sentence supervision order in March.

Lancashire Constabulary have warned the public not to approach Irvine.

Sergeant Scott Archer from Preston Police said: “It’s important that we find Irvine and so I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would advise members of the public not to approach him but to instead call the police.”

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of medium build with shaved hair. He may be gaunt in appearance and sometimes uses the name Andrew.

Aside from Preston, he also has links to Leyland, Middlesbrough and Darlington.

Anyone with information can call 01772 209940 or 209112. If you fail to get an answer, call 101 and quote crime number SA1716302.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org