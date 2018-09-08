Hunt is on for little girl and baby who went missing from Preston 24 hours ago

Have your say

A little girl and a baby are missing from Preston.

Police believe Suria Ganhao, four, and Leticia Almond, three months, are with their parents Sonia Duarte, 37, and Johnathan Almond, 30.

Leticia Almond

However officers say there are concerns for their welfare.

Sgt James Hesketh, of Preston Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Suria and Leticia and I would urge anyone who sees anyone matching their description or who knows where they might be to get in touch.

"I would also ask the parents to contact us if they see this appeal to let us know the children are okay.”

The children were last seen at about 2pm on Friday, September 7.

Sonia Duarte

They had been getting into a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa in St Anne’s Street.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1097 of September 7.