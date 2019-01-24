Huge response to petition objecting to expansion of Preston chicken factory

More than 1,100 people have signed a petition objecting to the extension of a Halal chicken company.

Gafoor Pure Halal wants to add a two-storey extension to the side of its factory in Fletcher Road and a single storey addition to the rear.

Plans for the expansion were put into Preston Council last week with documents submitted revealing the extra space would be an enclosed area for the unloading of birds from delivery lorries.

But neighbours have long-complained about smells coming from the factory, with the company fined £23,000 in 2006 after breaching a council abatement order over smells.

The company said it would bring in new equipment in a bid to stop the problem, but local resident Roxanne Carter has set up a petition, claiming smells are still a problem, and causing a "huge effect" on local businesses and residents.

She said: "The odour is unbearable, meaning residents are unable to allow fresh air in to the properties and local businesses having customers complain."

She adds: "This petition is in place to stop that extension and put it to Preston Council to move it to a rural area, not in a residential business park."

Supporter Stephanie Howarth of Fulwood said she often sees people covering their noses with scarves in the area.

She said: "The stench is appalling."

She added: "I felt sorry for residents and and local businesses, especially this past summer with the heat we got. I drove up Ribbleton Lane and the smell came in my vehicle (windows closed), and l contemplated breaking the speed limit."

Gafoor Pure Halal have been contacted for comment.

>>>VIEW the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/preston-city-council-stop-the-extension-and-move-the-chicken-factory-preston