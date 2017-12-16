'Huge' number of collisions on icy roads in Lancashire

Police are warning drivers in Lancashire to slow down after a 'huge' number of accidents on Saturday morning.

Lancashire's road policing officers said via Twitter: "We have a huge amount of reports of collisions this morning caused by the icy conditions catching a lot of people out. It's just rained on frozen surfaces too. Please reduce your speed, increase your braking distances and most of all use a bit of common sense."

Temperatures fell to as low as -6c in parts of Britain overnight. Shoppers eager to avoid a last-minute rush next weekend are being warned to watch out for icy pavements - with a weather warning in place for much of Scotland and across the east and west of the UK until 11am.

But those hoping for a white Christmas this year could find themselves disappointed, as milder weather looks set to return through next week.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "We've had a bit of rain falling on frozen ground in some places, which can lead to ice forming first thing this morning.

"For those out Christmas shopping, it could be a bit of a tricky start.

"There's another cold night to come, and Sunday into Monday - perhaps even Monday into Tuesday too - but eventually we will see some milder conditions with temperatures reaching double figures."