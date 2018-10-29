Households in Lancashire waking up to no water

Some households across Lancashire are finding themselves with no water this morning.

Water company United Utilities has reported a leak in a field off Mere Lane near Rufford.

It says customers in Lancashire with postcode PR4 could be affected.

A team of engineers are heading to the site to fix the leak.

A United Utilities spokesman said: “Our inspector has been to have a look and found this to be the cause for some of you having no water or just a trickle.

“A team of engineers has been requested to attend and should be on site as soon as possible.

“In order to help get some water flowing through your taps again our inspector has moved water from a different area into yours whilst we’re sorting out the leak. You may find that it doesn’t flow as much as the pressure will be lower.

“We’re sorry for the trouble this may be causing you and we will get your taps flowing normally again as quickly as we can.”