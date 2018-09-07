Honorary alderman and former mayor of Preston Albert Richardson dies aged 82

A dedicated councillor, honorary alderman and former mayor of Preston has died age 82.

Albert Richardson died on Monday, September 3.

Paying tribute, leader of Preston City Council, coun Matthew Brown, said: “It’s very sad to hear the news of Albert’s passing. He was a lovely man and a dedicated councillor during his time in Preston.

“Over the years he’d been on many committees, boards and panels – both at the council and with external organisations. I’m sure he made very worthwhile contributions to them all.

“Since retirement, Albert had moved away from Preston to be nearer to his family and had health issues to deal with.

“I would like to pass on my condolences to Albert’s family, along with those of all councillors and officers who remember him fondly.”

Offering his condolences Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick said: “Sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend and colleague for the last 25 years.”

Albert was a very busy councillor during his time in Preston. He was first elected to represent Deepdale ward in 1978 and was subsequently elected to St Matthew’s ward in 1990 until his retirement in May 2014.

His honorary alderman ceremony took place in September the same year.

Being mayor of Preston once is an honour for any councillor, but Albert was mayor twice, from 1990-91 and again in 2010-11.