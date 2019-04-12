Hike in litter, graffiti and fly-posting fines in Preston

Have your say

Fines for littering, graffiti or fly-posting in Preston could be raised.

Preston City Council is considering hiking Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) for environmental offences which includes distributing free literature.

Documents state: “Reducing litter, graffiti, fly-posting and the distribution of free literature is key to improving the city’s environmental quality.

"In order to promote the responsible disposal of litter by all residents and visitors to the city it is proposed that the maximum penalty of £150 for littering is imposed.

"To deter graffiti, fly-posting and distribution of free literature offences it is also proposed that the penalty be set at the maximum level.”

The current fixed penalty levels set by the council for littering, graffiti, fly-posting and unauthorised distribution of free matter are set at £80 with a provision for a reduced payment of £50 if the FPN is paid within seven days of the FPN being issued.

Cabinet members are to consider the move on Wednesday.