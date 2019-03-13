High hopes for 8m ropes tower at Waddecar activity centre at Goosnargh to come true

Have your say

A high ropes activity course is to come to an activity centre in Goosnargh.

Proposals for the high ropes tower at Waddecar activity centre also include plans for a new scout hut after bringing down an old one.

Agent Chris Thomas of Fulwood sent Preston City Council detailed plans on behalf of the West Lancashire Scouts which operate out of the centre in Snape Rake Lane.

Planning documents state: “Waddecar activity centre is applying the development of the training field.

"This includes the erection of a high ropes tower and demolition and rebuild of one of the huts at Waddecar Scout activity centre.

“The proposed tower would deliver a great adventurous activity to the local community and beyond.

"It would enhance the activities offered at the site to the young people and school who visit.

“The new hut would improve overall quality for the people visiting the site. It would be built to the same size as the existing and provide as a sheltered dining shelter.”

The initial design for the tower reveals that it would be an 8m tower placed on a 7m by 7m slab.

It would encompass a range of adventurous activities.

The tower will be green, which from a distance, planners say will blend in with the surrounding trees.