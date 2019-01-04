Here's how to bag a kilo of vintage apparel for £15 at Preston Guild Hall

Ever shopped with a bin bag paying a set price of £15 for every kilo of clothing?

Well now’s your chance.

A vintage clothes wholesaler is dropping into Preston to host just that shopping experience.

Explaining how it works a spokesman at Preloved Kilo, the firm behind the event, said: “On entry you’ll be given a big bag and it’s then all down to you!

“Most of our items will be on rails and in big tubs you can rummage through.

“Once you’ve filled your bag, take it to the pay station and our friendly team will weigh it and let you know how much you’ve spent so far.

“There will also be guide scales dotted around the venue for you to weigh as you go so you’re able to keep track on how much you’re spending.”

Within the last year Preston has seen two vintage clothing shops open up in the city.

Matthew Taylor and Lisa Pickles threw open the doors to Hollywood Exports Vintage Clothing Co in Fox Street in September.

And over in Cannon Street Brad Asquith and Lisa Kirby also launched Retrogue to shoppers in 2018.

Now the trend is catching on with Preloved Kilo bringing a market to Preston Guild Hall in Lancaster Road.

Preston Preloved Vintage Kilo takes place on Sunday, February 3 from 10am-4pm.

Entry costs £1.50 all day and stock is replenished throughout the day, so rails will always be full.