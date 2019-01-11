Have a sneak peek inside Winckley Square's new Trinity Brasserie, Bar and Cocktail Lounge
The new bar, opening where Solita once was, is set to add to Preston's night life when it swings open its doors to the city.
This is just a taste of what to expect when Trinity opens in Preston’s ever more stylish Winckley Square.
The man behind Trinity, Jay Williams, decided to take the leap to launch the venture after a health scare. 'I spoke to my wife Emma and asked what shall we do as a family and we thought lets open our own restaurant, said Jay.
Emma Williams was pregnant with her son Joshua, now 21, when she celebrated her 21st birthday at the Brasserie. Here they are together again all these years later before they open up the bar themselves.