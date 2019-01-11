Trinity Brasserie, Bar and Cocktail Lounge pictured from across the Winckley Square courtyard

Have a sneak peek inside Winckley Square's new Trinity Brasserie, Bar and Cocktail Lounge

The new bar, opening where Solita once was, is set to add to Preston's night life when it swings open its doors to the city.

This is just a taste of what to expect when Trinity opens in Preston’s ever more stylish Winckley Square.

The man behind Trinity, Jay Williams, decided to take the leap to launch the venture after a health scare. 'I spoke to my wife Emma and asked what shall we do as a family and we thought lets open our own restaurant, said Jay.
Now Jay and Emma, along with two of their sons Josh, 21 on the bar and Aaron, 17, front of house, are putting the finishing touches together ready for opening night on Friday, January 18.
Bar manager Jamie Pennington moved up from London for the job. He has a background working for Soho House's hotel chain group
Emma Williams was pregnant with her son Joshua, now 21, when she celebrated her 21st birthday at the Brasserie. Here they are together again all these years later before they open up the bar themselves.
