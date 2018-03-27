Have a go.......at Crossfit

Crossfit is the ‘sport of fitness’ – it is a competitive principal strength and conditioning program. This fitness craze builds strength through extremely varied and challenging workouts

Why: Created by Coach Greg Glassman, CrossFit is a fitness system meant to help people develop an “increased work capacity across broad time and model domains.”

Have a go Crossfit

CrossFit isn’t necessarily designed to get you better at one skill or fitness attribute; instead, it’s engineered to help you develop multiple skills and strengths at varying levels of intensity and time.

How it works: CrossFit is constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity. There are different workouts planned for everyday including gymnastics, weightlifting, running, rowing and more. There is also a competitive element where participants take part in Crossfit competitions.



Benefits: CrossFit is very inclusive and one of the best things about it is that it’s almost infinitely scalable so there is always a workout you can do. CrossFit workouts promise to keep members in the top shape of their lives, building muscle faster, promoting better recovery and usually meeting a whole support network of like-minded people

Where to go:

Reebok CrossFit Spectrum Preston

The Preston gym offers free taster sessions on Wednesday 7.30pm and Saturdays 11am. This includes careful instruction on basic movements, and a short CrossFit workout. Visit www.crossfitspectrum.com

CrossFit Chorley

﻿Free taster classes are suitable for all fitness levels and abilities and the minimum age is 16 years.

www.crossfitchorley.com

CrossFit Leyland

Leyland has had a CrossFit affiliated gym since September 2012 - The gym has three workout areas (main gym floor, open gym area, mezzanine conditioning area) and a therapy room. Visit www.crossfitleyland.co.uk

CrossFit Blackpool

The Blackpool gym is currently running an introductory offer

with the cost of the fundamentals course back when you sign up for unlimited membership. Visit

www.crossfitblackpool.com