Happy birthday to Preston's Harris Museum

Happy birthday to the Harris.

The museum and art gallery in the heart of is 125 years old today.

The staff team in 1959. The man in the middle is curator Sydney Pavire. He was responsible for some of the most notable pieces in the Harris collection

Councillor Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure said: “With pleasure, I wish the Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library a happy 125th birthday.

"For 125 years the Harris has been at the heart of the city, inspiring locals as well as those from further afield and has played a key role in helping the city to flourish.

"As we celebrate the last 125 years, this is a brilliant opportunity to look forward to the next 125 years and support the exciting developments ahead.”

Staff gathered outside for a photo to celebrate the anniversary.

The staff team today

They also shared a picture of the team from 1959.