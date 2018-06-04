Grange Park's playground gets grand re-opening after £100,000 revamp

Have your say

The ribbon has officially been cut at a city play area after receiving a £100,000 rejuvenation boost.

The revamp, at Grange Park, was given the green light last summer with Preston Council, the Lancashire Environmental Fund, community interest group Moor Nook Central, and Lancashire County Council co-funding the project.

New climbing arena at the park.

The park was officially opened on Wednesday with city and county councillors turning up for the occasion.

Preston Coun Brian Rollo, cabinet member for environment, said the park “was in need of a modernised” play area.

He said: “It was my pleasure to be part of this exciting occasion. Grange Park serves a large catchment area of young people and families, and was in need of a modernised, more inclusive play area.

“It has been great to work together with our partners to be able to provide this playground for our residents.”

A young girl enjoying swings on the park.

County Coun Charlie Edwards, lead member for health and adult services, noted the importance of facilities to play and exercise “for people to lead healthy lives”.

The revamp comes after parents from Moor Nook approached Preston Council to invest in the park, with community groups including Friends of Grange Park and The Messy Totts working hard to make it a reality.