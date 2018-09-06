Goosnargh and Whittingham residents hustle to protest over housing plans

Residents of Goosnargh and Whittingham are to come out in force in a stand against housing developments in the area.

The 'friendly protest' comes after homeowners warned that the parish of Whittingham would quadruple in size if all the building plans on the table go ahead.

They say that if all proposals for the parish are granted it would be an increase of 2,000 new homes.

Nicky Machin, one of the organisers of protest group Goosnargh and Whittingham against overdevelopment, said: “The reason for it is because we have been inundated with all these planning applications at once.

“It’s overwhelming for people who live in the village so we’re organising a friendly protest not only a chance for residents to share information and support, but also to send a message to the landowners and developers.

“We are not just going to take this lying down.

“We are going to be showing people how to make objections and we want to make the information easier to understand.

“It is to show a bit of support to the people around being left on their own to deal with it.

“Our question is if you want to build all these houses why don’t you build on brown field sites which are readily available - rather then green field sites. ”

The protest takes place on Saturday, September 8 on Goosnargh Village Green between 2pm and 4pm.