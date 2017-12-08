Going, going, gone: The last throes of Preston's Ribbleton Hospital

Have your say

Demolition of a former Preston mental health hospital is reaching its final stages.

Works started at Ribbleton Hospital last month and the Miller Road site is up for sale.

The vacant site - closed in 2015 - has since become a magnet for anti-social behaviour with a suspected arson attack taking place in October.

Bradley Demolitions has levelled much of the facility with just a few remaining walls remaining in place.

The finishing stages of the demolition will be complete by Christmas.

Patients at the 28-bed unit were moved to The Harbour - a 154-bed purpose built facility on Preston New Road in Blackpool - in March 2015, bringing to an end more than two decades of mental health care at the site.

Speaking earlier this year, an NHS spokesman said: “The future use of the site will be determined by a new owner, at this stage we are too early in the proceedings to know.”