Go-ahead for 12 new homes at Preston Golf Club land

Land at Preston Golf Club has the go-ahead for 12 new homes.

Approved plans from applicant Mike Powell of the golf club in Fulwood Hall Lane, would see houses reaching up to two and three storeys.

Residents who use the golf club as an area of open green space were some of the eight people who had filed objections to the proposals from agent Simon Newall of Cassidy and Ashton.

They argued that vacant and brownfield sites should be considered first for development schemes and that it was ‘unnecessary‘ to build homes on the golf club land.

The impact on doctors surgeries, school places and dentists, already at full capacity, was a concern raised before the plans were passed.

Additionally residents also argued that the development and loss of open land would increase a flood risk further downstream.

The successful application means a new junction for motorists and pedestrians will be created which connects to the west of the existing access road which serves the golf club. This access lane runs off Fulwood Hall Lane, via a junction to the north of the highway.

Town planners at Preston City Council (PCC) only gave the green light to the golf club build on a list of conditions.

These included that before any home is occupied that an electric charging point will be installed at the house in question.

In granting permission for the build the city authority also sought netting to be put in place along the southern boundary of the driving range to ‘prevent golf ball strikes‘ and before the site is cleared that invasive non-native plant species such as Himalayan Balsam be removed.