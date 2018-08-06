Glovers Court in Preston could host restaurant, shops and 30 flats

Have your say

A restaurant, shops and 30 bedroom apartments are likely to move into a former warehouse in Preston.

The transformation of 35 Glovers Court has already been accepted by the city’s town planners in principle.

However because of changes in planning policy Reid Architects has submitted the proposals again.

The Manchester-based architects have outlined plans for the ground floor and basement to be renovated with nine two-bedroom apartments and 21 one-bedroom apartments.

Officers at Preston City Council have recommended the authority’s councillors give it the go-ahead.

The site, in the Winckley Square Conservation Area, is made up of the vacant former office premises which faces on to the east side of Glovers Court.

It incorporates a part four, part five-storey brick building.

If plans get the green light the building would be increased in height to six storeys.

Planning documents state: “No objections have been received in relation to the proposed development and it is considered that the principle of a mixed use development within a city centre location and within the Primary Shopping Area accords with the development plan.

“The proposal would also contribute to the Council’s supply of deliverable housing land.

The scheme would not result in any undue impacts to utilities, drainage and flood risk.”

Councillors will consider the application on Thursday, August 9,