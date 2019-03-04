Girls set to celebrate International Women’s Day in Preston

Have your say

Artists in Preston are being given the stage to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Larder, a cafe which has just opened in Lancaster Road, is hosting the evening of entertainment.

A spokesman for the cafe said: “We have organised for poets, writers, women musicians and hopefully artists along with Syrian women displaying their wonderful craft work.

“There will be a chance to see the award-winning short film ‘Vote 100’ and local women’s organisations will be available to discuss their work and activities.

"We hope that it will give women a chance to meet up with others.”

Meanwhile at a community project in Fishwick women will get the chance to find out how to make a difference through local politics.

Sahara supports predominantly black or minority ethnic women dealing with domestic abuse and unemployment. The centre in Fishwick Parade also provides language and computer training.

Zafar Coupland, who runs the centre, has invited politicians to speak at the conference.

Guest speakers will include Veronica Afrin the president of Sahara and a former Preston City councillor and county councillor Jennifer Mein, who represents the Preston South East Ward and who is a former leader of Lancashire County Council.

Zafar said: “During the event they will be encouraging the audience to reflect on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and how they themselves can make a difference in their local communities by becoming councillors.”

Inspiring Women at The Larder takes place on March 8 from 6pm until 8.30pm.

Sahara’s conference takes place at it’s Community Centre at 22c Rutland Street on Tuesday, March 5 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.