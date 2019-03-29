Giant egg display planned for Preston Market to launch Easter hunt fun

Have your say

Giant Easter Eggs will soon be going on display in Preston city centre to mark the start of this year’s festivities.

Four eggs standing two-metres tall, will be exhibited from April 8 to 20 at Preston Market, to coincide with the school Easter Holidays.

They have been created by local artist Kerith Ogden, and handpainted to reflect different aspects and scenes of Preston.

Visitors to the market are encouraged to snap a selfie with the eggs and tag in @PrestonMarkets on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to be in with a chance of winning some Easter goodies.

There will also be a ‘hunt the mini chicks’ game and children are encouraged to find chocolate eggs hidden among the traders for a special treat.

The giant eggs first appeared in the city two years ago.

Preston’s centuries-old tradition of egg rolling in Avenham Park is being upheld with a fun day on Easter Monday, running from 11am.