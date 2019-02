The painters of the signs were called "wall dogs". As signage advertising formats changed, less durable signs appeared in the later 20th century, and ghost signs from that era are less common. But there are still plenty to see if you look hard enough

Church Avenue, Ribbleton

Fleet Street, Preston

Church Row, Preston

Church Street, Preston

