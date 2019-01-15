Gaze at moon installation on Valentine's Day at Preston's Harris art gallery

A 23-foot high, giant three-dimensional moon will soon be hanging from the Harris’s lofty ceiling.

It is an art installation coming to Preston’s city centre museum and art gallery with a special Valentine’s Day event.

A spokesman for the night said: “Romance is in the air at the Harris as we host a special late opening for a Valentine’s Day you’ll never forget.

“Join us for a special viewing of British installation artist Luke Jerram’s 23-foot high, giant three-dimensional moon as it hangs in the centre of the Grade I listed Harris.

“Whether you’re looking for the ultimate date night or an evening out in the city with friends, you can drop by for some moon-gazing or call in for pre-dinner drinks at our pop-up prosecco bar.”

The huge structure was made using “detailed NASA moon imagery and fusing moonlight and surround sound music”.

Promotional material for the installation at the Harris states: “The installation combines lunar imagery, moonlight and a surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones. A programme of lunar-inspired events will accompany the Museum of the Moon including live music, film, science activities, talks and creative workshops.

Entry to the Valentine’s Day event on February 14 is free and the evening runs from 5pm-8pm. Luke Jerram’s moon will be on display at the Harris in Market Square from February 2 to February 24. Depending on attendee numbers organisers may introduce a time-slot booking system.