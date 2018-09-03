Gang launch homophobic attack on 25-year-old in Preston

Have your say

A group of thugs attacked a 25-year-old in Preston in a homophobic assault.

The victim from Barrow-in-Furness was left with a fractured jaw after the gang attack at the junction of Fishergate with Guild Hall Street on Sunday, August 12 at around 1.45am.

DC Andy Forsyth from Preston CID said: “This was an utterly appalling assault on a man who was simply enjoying a night out with friends but left with a fractured jaw and unable to open his eye because it was so swollen.

“There is no place for any kind of homophobia in Preston and we are determined to find the thugs responsible."

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Go to lancashire.police.uk/reportonline or call Preston CID on 01772 209796 quoting crime number SA1816862.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org