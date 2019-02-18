Plans for new sports pitch granted green light for Fulwood Free Methodist Church

Football, Netball, Basketball, Hockey and Tennis are just some of the sports which a church is bringing to its community in Fulwood.

It comes after Fulwood Free Methodist Church was granted permission to bring a Multi-use games area (MUGA) to land in Lightfoot Lane.

The plans, given the green light by Preston City Council, will also see additional parking spaces at the church to cope with new housing being built in the area.

Planning documents for the proposed MUGA state: “The Church has a thriving community and is a family orientated Church with good numbers of attendees across all age ranges.

“For some time the idea of a MUGA pitch has been discussed, and given the requirement for improved parking, it is proposed that a new MUGA pitch would benefit not only the Church but the local community through Church led activities.”

Documents continue: “It is expected that the use of the pitch will be for all ages and will add additional community facilities to those already in place such as indoor bowls, parent and toddler, bump and baby and University of the Third Age.”

The MUGA would be in use between the hours of 9.30am to 10pm Monday to Saturday.

It will be located on the existing 3750sqm car parking area which will expend by 980sqm.

It would allow an additional 35 car parking spaces and three disabled spaces.

Access into and out of the site will stay the same although a new drop off zone is to be introduced.