Drive-through Costa Coffee finds home at new retail park in Fulwood

A new mini retail park in Fulwood will also house a drive-through Costa Coffee.

It will make up part of a 7,000-square metre development site which also includes plans for shops, a warehouse, a gym or health club and car parking.

Town planners at Preston City Council gave the proposals from architects Cassidy and Ashton the green light for what will be the second Costa drive-through in the city.

Planning documents from the authority state: “The proposed unit would comprise a coffee shop with both indoor and outdoor seating area and a retail indoor and drive-through takeaway service.”

The drive-through lane would be via the main retail park entrance off Oliver’s Place, and would wrap around the building before exiting via the wider scheme’s car park to another access on to Oliver’s Place.

The 1,354-sq metre drive-through would be based at the roundabout at Oliver’s Place and Eastway – on the site of the former Lancashire Post offices.

It is believed that the proposals could bring 15 full-time jobs and would be open seven days a week between 7am and 7pm.

It would have an indoor seating area and would be accessible by foot as well as by car.

An outside seating area would be located to the front of the main pedestrian entrance.

The proposal introduces a new lane from the main site access for the drive through services which connects to the main retail park car parking area.

It also provides for a separate small car parking area made up of nine car parking spaces including three disabled spaces.

Outline planning permission for the wider development was granted back in 2015.

Builders are now at the site and work is underway.