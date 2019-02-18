Build for 34 homes in Fulwood tabled with planners

A build for 34 homes in Fulwood is being tabled with planners.

Applicant, Anwyl Homes, is proposing to bring the development to privately-owned land at Ladybank Avenue.

The scheme will consist of 24 four-bed dwellings, four three-bed dwellings and six two-bed dwellings.

According to planning documents the proposed development will make use of the existing access off Ladybank Avenue, which offers a “safe, convenient access route with good visibility splays”.

The access will be for both vehicles and pedestrians, with a further pedestrian access onto the path to the north of the site.

Each of the properties will benefit from private parking, with many of the houses also having integral garages.

The build includes 10 affordable homes, which will be towards the northwest of the site. It is believed that the Community Gateway Association has expressed an interest in the purchase of and long-term management of these properties.