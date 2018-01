A wall has been knocked over at a Preston bank following an accident.

The crash happened outside the Royal Bank of Scotland on the corner of Lytham Road and Garstang Road, Fulwood, in the early hours of Saturday.

The damage outside RBS on Lytham Road

Part of an Audi car could be seen among the rubble of the wall. Police taped off the damaged area and repairs were being carried out on Saturday afternoon.

RBS has been contacted for comment.