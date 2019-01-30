Fulwood school boy cycles home in the snow with no coat because it was the wrong colour, says mum

A Fulwood school boy was sent home from school in the snow on his bike with no coat because it was the wrong colour, his mum claims.

Leo, 13, who attends Corpus Christi High School, was about to put on his green coat to cycle home at the end of the day yesterday when a teacher took it off him, his mum says.

Leo's legs after cycling home in the snow with no coat

Hairdresser Samantha Pooley, 31, of Sulby Grove, Ribbleton told the Post: “He rode to school on his bike yesterday morning with a green coat.

“He put his green coat in his bag because they’re only allowed to wear blue or black coats.

“After school he was holding his coat. The bell had gone but the teacher took his coat off him.”

Samantha says Leo then had to cycle home in the snow wearing just his jumper, a shirt and trousers and turned up at home, about a 20 minutes bike ride away, freezing.

Leo in his school uniform

“He walked through the door soaking wet and freezing because his coat was green,” she said.

"He was ice cold when he got home. How can you send a lad out into the snow like that without his coat?

"Why couldn't he wear his coat when he got outside? It is just cruel."

The Post has contacted Corpus Christi High School for a comment.