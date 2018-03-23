Fulwood pupils wear odd socks to show support of World Down Syndrome Day at Preston school

Youngsters at a Fulwood primary school made a colourful statement, donning their odd socks in support and to raise awareness on International Down Syndrome Day.

From spots and stripes to animals, stars and characters, long and short - but none matching - all made an appearance on the feet of pupils at Our Lady and St Edward Catholic Primary School on Wednesday.

Every year World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21 and to mark the day odd socks are worn to help raise awareness.

And the four and five year old pupils in reception class were only to happy to get involved in getting behind the event in support of class mate Almira Patel, who has Down Syndrome.

The children, who have throughout the year been learning Makaton sign language to help in developing their communication skills, watched and joined in with the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ style video made by mothers with their children who have Down Syndrome.

Reception class pupils at Our Lady and St Edward's Primary School in Fulwood throw their feet behind World Down Syndrome day

The moving film, made to mark the day, has now been viewed all over the world and showed 50 mothers and their children lip syncing and performing Makaton to Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years.’

The children also enjoyed baking cakes in the colours of blue and yellow, whilst wearing their odd socks

Class teacher Mrs Joanna Lough said it was lovely to see all the children involved and show their support for the event.

Almira’s family also gave each of the children a thank you at the end of the school day.

The mothers in the video are all part of a Facebook group called Designer Genes, which is for parents of children with Down Syndrome born in 2013/2014.

They decided to come together “to show the world just how ordinary and fun life with the condition is and how they ‘Wouldn’t Change a Thing’.”

https://worlddownsyndromeday.org/

