Fresh plans for cocktail bar Lonely People in Preston

A cocktail bar billed as “intimate and unique” could be moving into an empty shop in Preston next year.

Plans reveal that a former jewellers in Winckley Street could be opened as a small bar called Lonely People.

Applicants Serena Baxter and Paul Harrison want to bring the high end bar to the city to give residents another reason to go out locally rather than travel through to Liverpool or Manchester.

Paul, who moved to Preston a year ago, said: “The plan is to provide the type of small and intimate bar that other big cities have. Preston just doesn’t seem to have the offerings that a lot of the other places have.

“There’s not really the provision for high end cocktails where the focus is on fresh and unusual ingredients which are a bit more spirit based as opposed to fruit based.

“People go to Manchester and Liverpool. There needs to be more bars for people in Preston.”

Plans for the bar, which are being overseen by Preston-based planning consultants Smith and Love, are being tabled with Preston City Council.

If they get the green light Serena and Paul hope to open Lonely People in February next year.

Speaking of the bar’s interior Paul said: “We want it to be visually exciting with art work and quirky seating.

“We are going to take our time and really make it look good so hopefully it will be a good finished article.”

Documents outlining the plans for the Winckley Street bar state: “The ground floor of the unit would be transformed into an intimate and unique cocktail bar within the city centre providing a small bar and unfixed seating in the main entrance room.”

Serena and Paul already have lap dancing bar, Room 32 in Guildhall Street.