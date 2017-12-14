"Frack off" spray-painted on Barclays bank window in Preston

Have your say

Vandals spray-painted the words “Frack off” and “Not guilty” on the glass window of a Barclays bank branch in Preston.

Police were called to the bank in Fishergate at 11.40am today.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “A number of people had spray-painted writing on Barclays Bank in Fishergate, Preston.

“Officers attended the scene with the paint later washed off. No arrests were made.”

Head of corporate relations, for the Barclays Group in the North West David Bruce said: “There have been two incidents involving protesters today at our Preston branch where the windows have been sprayed. The Police assisted the branch.”