Four trail bikes stolen in Preston

A burglary in Preston saw four trail bikes stolen.

Police say the intruders returned to Websters Joinery in Brook Street, twice during the night on Saturday, August 18 to take all the bikes.

A spokesman at South Ribble police said: "Two male offenders have broken into the property and stolen four high value trail bikes.

"The offenders have returned a further two times during the night to take the remaining bikes and some other possessions.

"The bikes are of significant personal value to the owners, who ride them in competitions."

The stolen bikes include:

- Honda 1986 TLR 200 in red with blue and white decals

- 2018 Evo Factory 250 in red and blue

- Honda TLR 200 in blue and white

- 2017 Evo 250 Factory in red

Anyone with any information can contact PC 1701 Bevan via his email 1701@lancashire.pnn.police.uk